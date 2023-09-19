The Maintainer of Nouveau, the Open Source Linux Nvida Driver, Resigns

Ben Skeggs, the maintainer of the the open source Nouveau driver for Linux, has resigned from Red Hat and is “stepping back from nouveau development.”

Nvidia has historically not played nice with Linux, refusing to open source its drivers until recently. As a result, developers took it upon themselves to reverse engineer Nvidia’s drivers, resulting in the open source Nouveau driver.

Skeggs has maintained the Nouveau driver for years, but announced his decision to step back in an email to the project mailing list: