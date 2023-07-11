The Latest Round of Apple Updates Fix a Zero-Day Vulnerability

Apple has released a round of security updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and Safari, fixing a zero-day vulnerability.

Apple doesn’t release detailed information regarding vulnerabilities, in the interest of keeping bad actors from further exploiting them. In the release notes for the latest update, Apple did acknowledge the updates address a zero-day vulnerability that is being actively exploited.

The description was the same across the updates:

Impact: Processing web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Needless to say, all users are advised to update immediately.