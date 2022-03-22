The Latest iPad Air May Have Serious Build Quality Issues

Apple thrilled iPad users with the release of the latest iPad Air 5, but not everyone is happy with its build quality.

Apple unveiled the iPad Air 5, complete with 5G and more powerful M1 chip, as part of its Peak Performance event in early March. The release was widely praised, with the new model being powerful enough to make people wonder if the iPad Pro is obsolete.

Despite the initial enthusiasm, not everyone is happy with the Air. First noticed by iMore, users are complaining on Reddit about the device’s build quality, specifically the aluminum back panel. The aluminum seems to be thinner than on previous models, causing it to creak under even the slightest pressure.

I ordered and received two blue iPad Air 2022 today and I’m a bit shocked. The aluminium backplate is a lot thinner than on the iPad 4 which I also have. You can almost feel the battery through the plate when you hold the device. Both iPads have the same feeling and are making creaking noises when you hold them. This did not happen on the iPad Air 4. Both are going back but is it just me? I also asked a second person and she felt it too.

It remains to be seen if the issue is restricted to a small subset of the new model, or if it’s a systemic flaw.