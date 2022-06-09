The EU May Ban New Combustion Engine Cars by 2035

Support is growing for an EU measure that would ban the sale of new vehicles powered by combustion engines by 2035.

Countries around the world are working to reduce carbon emissions in the coming decade in a desperate attempt to curb climate change. Many automakers have already committed to electric-only lineups in the coming years, but the EU may be forcing the issue even further according to AP News.

EU lawmakers held a vote, requiring automakers to achieve a 100% reduction of carbon-dioxide emissions by 2035. This would effectively make it illegal to sell new vehicles powered by gas or diesel. The lawmakers also adopted a measure that would require automakers to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030, substantially more than the 37.5% they are already required to meet.

While environmental groups praised the steps taken, automakers were, unsurprisingly, less enthused. In particular, automakers wanted synthetic fuels exempted, something lawmakers did not agree to. As a result, the German auto lobby group VDA called the vote “a decision against innovation and technology.”

The decision must still be adopted by EU nations but, if it is, it will signal a fundamental shift in the nature of the auto industry.