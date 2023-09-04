Advertise with Us
Request Media Kit

ApplicationDevelopmentNews

The End of An Era: Microsoft Is Retiring WordPad

Love it or hate it, WordPad has gone hand-in-hand with Microsoft Windows for decades, but that is about to change....
The End of An Era: Microsoft Is Retiring WordPad
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, September 4, 2023

    • Love it or hate it, WordPad has gone hand-in-hand with Microsoft Windows for decades, but that is about to change.

    According to a post on Microsoft’s Learn website, the company is deprecating WordPad and will be removing it:

    WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.

    The move is not entirely surprising, but marks the end of an era nonetheless.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter
    delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit


    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2023 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |