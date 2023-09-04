The End of An Era: Microsoft Is Retiring WordPad

Love it or hate it, WordPad has gone hand-in-hand with Microsoft Windows for decades, but that is about to change.

According to a post on Microsoft’s Learn website, the company is deprecating WordPad and will be removing it:

WordPad is no longer being updated and will be removed in a future release of Windows. We recommend Microsoft Word for rich text documents like .doc and .rtf and Windows Notepad for plain text documents like .txt.

The move is not entirely surprising, but marks the end of an era nonetheless.