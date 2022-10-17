The Days of Freeloading Are Numbered as Netflix Launches Profile Transfer

Netflix has launched Profile Transfer, a way for users to move their personalized content from an existing account to a new one of their own.

Netflix has been looking for ways to improve profits as the streaming platform struggles to maintain growth. One area the company is targeting is account sharing, specifically individuals who share their accounts with others outside the home.

The company’s Profile Transfer appears to be the latest indication that a crackdown is imminent. Timi Kosztin, Product Manager, Product Innovation, outlined the change in a blog post:

People move. Families grow. Relationships end. But throughout these life changes, your Netflix experience should stay the same. Today, we’re launching Profile Transfer, a feature that lets people using your account transfer a profile — keeping the personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings — when they start their own membership.

Netflix is clearly positioning the service as a convenient way for individuals to move their customized content to their own account when it’s no longer feasible to stay on their current account. It’s hard to imagine, however, that the feature won’t be used as the basis for Netflix forcing freeloaders to establish their own accounts.