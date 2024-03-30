The Currency of Time: 11 Non-Negotiable Rules for Success

In a world where time is the most valuable commodity, entrepreneur Bedros Keuilian shares his 11 non-negotiable rules for success. In a recent episode of the Bedros Keuilian Show, he delved into the importance of creating structure and discipline in life, drawing from his journey of transformation and growth. Keuilian emphasizes that these rules aren’t just for the young; they apply to individuals of all ages seeking structure, discipline, and fulfillment.

Reflecting on his past, Keuilian recalls a time when he lived without rules, structure, or discipline. This lack of direction led to a life filled with pain and uncertainty. However, a pivotal moment occurred when he experienced a massive panic attack at the age of 38. This event catalyzed Keuilian’s redefining himself as an entrepreneur and person. Through dedicated effort, he honed his diet, exercise routine, and business strategies, eventually developing 11 non-negotiable rules that became guiding principles in his life.

The 11 Non-Negotiable Rules:

1. Business Partnerships: Keuilian firmly believes in doing business only with those who share his core values and with whom he can build genuine friendships. This principle ensures alignment and fosters long-term success.

2. Health and Fitness: Keuilian prioritizes health and fitness above all else. He recognizes the impact of neglecting one’s well-being and emphasizes the importance of maintaining physical and mental health as a foundation for success.

3. Avoiding Gossip: Keuilian refuses to engage with individuals who spread rumors or engage in gossip, recognizing the toxicity it brings to relationships and environments.

4. Integrity: Dishonesty and disrespect are immediate deal-breakers for Keuilian. He values integrity and expects it in all personal or professional interactions.

5. Choosing Influences: Surrounding oneself with positive, driven individuals is crucial for success. Keuilian emphasizes the impact of negative influences and advocates for distancing oneself from those who hinder personal growth.

6. Time as Currency: Keuilian’s highest currency is time, not money. He values his time immensely and does not entertain requests for coffee, lunch, or dinner solely for “picking his brain.”

7. Protecting Time and Energy: Ruthlessly guarding his time and energy from negative influences allows Keuilian to focus on endeavors that yield meaningful results.

8. No Loans: While Keuilian is open to teaching others how to generate wealth, he refuses to loan money. He prioritizes maintaining relationships over financial transactions, recognizing the potential strain loans can place on friendships.

9. Purposeful Conversations: Keuilian avoids shallow or meaningless conversations. Instead, he seeks discussions that contribute to personal growth or financial gain, maximizing the value of every interaction.

10. Continuous Learning: Keuilian is committed to lifelong learning and personal development. He dedicates daily to expanding his knowledge and skills, recognizing that growth is essential for success.

11. Taking Action: Perhaps the most crucial rule, Keuilian emphasizes the importance of action. Without action, dreams remain unfulfilled and potential untapped. He encourages individuals to overcome fear and inertia by taking consistent, deliberate steps toward their goals.

Bedros Keuilian’s 11 non-negotiable rules serve as a roadmap for success in business and life. By prioritizing integrity, health, and purposeful relationships, individuals can cultivate a mindset conducive to growth and fulfillment. In a world where time is finite, Keuilian’s emphasis on its value resonates deeply, reminding us to invest our most precious resources wisely. Aspiring entrepreneurs and individuals alike can draw inspiration from Keuilian’s journey and incorporate these principles into their lives, paving the way for tremendous success and fulfillment.