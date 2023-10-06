The Arcade: Google Cloud’s No-Cost Generative AI Learning Experience

Google is touting The Arcade, its “no-cost, gamified learning experience” aimed at helping developers master generative AI.

The company discussed The Arcade in a blog post:

Looking to up your generative AI game? Now you can build your technical gen AI skills for Google Cloud environment in The Arcade, a no-cost, gamified learning experience that features new games each month. Every month, you’ll play games based on labs from Google Cloud Skills Boost to get hands-on experience with Google Cloud’s powerful AI tools: Vertex AI, and Generative AI Studio. In addition to The Arcade, we have other no-cost resources to help you in your AI learning journey. This foundational-level training content will help you get ready for the technical upskilling found in The Arcade. Read on to learn about the ways you can be prepared and stand out to potential employers.

Google says The Arcade can also be used for more advanced learning:

In addition to the monthly gen AI games, The Arcade offers introductory and more advanced games based on labs to help improve your cloud skills. These are no-cost, with different topics featured each month. In October, play The Arcade to learn about data analysis and serverless technology — no prior experience needed. You can also try your hand at security and monitoring to learn about Google Cloud’s security tools and techniques.

Users interested in giving The Arcade a spin can sign up here and join Google Cloud Skills Boost.