Texas Instruments Opens $60B Chip Plant in Texas for Apple Supply

In a significant boost to domestic semiconductor production, Texas Instruments Inc. has inaugurated its sprawling new manufacturing facility in Sherman, Texas, a $60 billion investment that underscores the push for U.S.-based chipmaking amid global supply chain vulnerabilities. The plant, which officially opened on August 22, 2025, is set to produce advanced semiconductors, with Apple Inc. confirmed as one of the inaugural customers. This development aligns with broader efforts to repatriate critical technology manufacturing, reducing reliance on overseas fabs.

Apple’s involvement highlights its strategic pivot toward American suppliers, as the Cupertino giant seeks to fortify its supply chain for devices like iPhones and Macs. According to reports from AppleInsider, the Sherman site will fabricate chips integral to Apple’s ecosystem, potentially including power management and analog components that Texas Instruments has long supplied to the tech behemoth.

A Massive Investment in American Silicon

The Sherman complex represents Texas Instruments’ most ambitious U.S. expansion to date, encompassing multiple fabrication plants across Texas and Utah as part of a $60 billion multi-year plan. This initiative, first detailed in June 2025, aims to ramp up production of foundational semiconductors—those essential but often overlooked building blocks of modern electronics. Industry analysts note that such investments are crucial for sustaining innovation in consumer tech, where demand for efficient, high-performance chips continues to surge.

CNBC provided an exclusive inside look at the facility, revealing state-of-the-art clean rooms and automated assembly lines designed for high-volume output. As per CNBC, Apple’s commitment extends to producing iPhone-specific chips here, a move that could streamline logistics and mitigate risks from geopolitical tensions in Asia.

Apple’s Broader U.S. Manufacturing Push

This partnership builds on Apple’s escalating investments in American manufacturing, recently amplified to $600 billion over four years. The company’s announcement, covered by its own newsroom release, includes funding for Texas Instruments’ operations, such as the Lehi, Utah, plant, which will also benefit from enhanced production capabilities.

Collaborations extend further, with Applied Materials Inc. joining forces to supply domestically produced equipment. A press release from Applied Materials details a $200 million investment in an Arizona factory to support these efforts, ensuring that tools for chip fabrication remain U.S.-sourced.

Historical Ties and Future Implications

Texas Instruments and Apple share a longstanding relationship, dating back to rumors in 2012 about power management chips for early iPhones, as noted in archival reports from AppleInsider. Today’s developments elevate this alliance, positioning the Sherman plant as a cornerstone for next-generation Apple silicon.

For industry insiders, the implications are profound: enhanced supply chain resilience could lower costs and accelerate product cycles. However, challenges remain, including skilled labor shortages and the need for sustained government incentives under acts like the CHIPS Act.

Economic Ripple Effects and Strategic Shifts

Economically, the plant is poised to create thousands of jobs in Texas, stimulating local economies and fostering tech hubs outside traditional Silicon Valley strongholds. GuruFocus highlighted in a recent analysis how Texas Instruments’ expansion dovetails with Apple’s investments, potentially influencing stock performances for both firms.

Strategically, this move reflects a broader industry shift toward diversified manufacturing. Apple’s parallel engagements, such as with Samsung for Texas-based chips as reported by Reuters, suggest a multi-vendor approach to de-risk operations.

Looking Ahead: Innovation and Challenges

As production ramps up, insiders anticipate innovations in chip efficiency that could power Apple’s rumored advancements in AI and augmented reality. Yet, scaling such massive facilities demands precision; any delays could ripple through Apple’s launch timelines.

Ultimately, the Sherman plant’s opening marks a pivotal chapter in U.S. tech autonomy, with Apple and Texas Instruments at the forefront. This collaboration not only secures critical components but also sets a precedent for how legacy chipmakers and innovative device giants can jointly navigate an era of intensified global competition.