Texas AG Sues Meta Over ‘Unauthorized Biometric Data’ Collection

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has sued Meta over allegations Facebook collected customers’ biometric data without their consent.

Biometric data can refer to fingerprints, eye scans, voiceprints, face, or hand geometry. It’s increasingly being used as a way to improve security over a PIN code or standard password. Unfortunately, biometric data can also represent a major security risk of its own, especially if companies’ databases containing the data are compromised or stolen.

According to AG Paxton, Facebook improperly collected and stored biometric data without first obtaining customer consent. Such action would be in violation of the Texas’ Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act and the Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

“Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one’s safety and well-being,” Attorney General Paxton said. “This is yet another example of Big Tech’s deceitful business practices and it must stop. I will continue to fight for Texans’ privacy and security.”

The full lawsuit can be found here.