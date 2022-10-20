Texas AG Sues Google for ‘Unauthorized’ Biometric Data Collection

Texas Attorney General Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Google over the company’s biometric data collection.

Texas is already involved in legal action against Google, but the latest lawsuit alleges the company has collected and used the biometric data of users without obtaining consent.

“Google’s indiscriminate collection of the personal information of Texans, including very sensitive information like biometric identifiers, will not be tolerated,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I will continue to fight Big Tech to ensure the privacy and security of all Texans.”

AG Paxton alleges that Google is in violation of the state’s Capture or Use of Biometric Identifier Act. The suit alleges that Google illegally collects face geometry, voiceprints, and more for Google Assistant, Google Photos, and Nest Hub Max.

Lawsuits over companies’ use of biometrics have been gaining traction. In 2020, Facebook agreed to a $550 million settlement in an Illinois case over the company’s use of biometric data. In that case, Facebook was accused of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.

With the Illinois case as precedent, Google may well find itself on the back foot in Texas.