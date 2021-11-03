TestFlight for macOS Now Available

Apple has released TestFlight for macOS, making the utility available on the Mac for the first time.

TestFlight is a utility that makes it easy for developers to invite users to beta test their products on iOS. Given the closed nature of the iOS App Store, without TestFlight, there is no effective way for users to load and test beta software.

Apple first announced plans to bring TestFlight to the macOS App Store, which has the same restrictions as the iOS App Store, at the WWDC conference in June. The utility is now out of beta and available on the App Store to all users.