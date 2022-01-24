Teslas Poised to Get a Range Upgrade, Thanks to New Panasonic Batteries

Teslas are poised to receive a significant range upgrade, as early as 2023, with new batteries from Panasonic.

Panasonic has been working on new batteries for Tesla for some time, with the new batteries boasting five times more capacity, despite only being twice the size. In addition, Independent reports the new batteries will cost half as much as the current generation.

Nikkei Asia is reporting that Panasonic is preparing to begin mass production, with the batteries expected to make their way into Teslas as early as 2023.

With a 15% increase in range, this would take the Model S from roughly 404 miles to approximately 465 miles on a full charge, a significant, real-world increase for the average user.