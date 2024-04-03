Tesla’s Long-Term Vision: A Glimpse Through the Lens of FSD

In the world of automobiles, where the norm has been that vehicles depreciate over time, Tesla seems to be flipping the script. What was once considered a liability—a depreciating asset—might just be turning into an appreciating one, at least in terms of functionality, thanks to Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

According to enthusiasts and analysts alike, Tesla’s long-term trajectory seems intricately tied to the advancement and adoption of its FSD stack. This sentiment was echoed recently in discussions on the Farzad YouTube Channel, where the focus was on deciphering clues that pointed toward Tesla’s achievement of its long-term goals. And if recent developments are any indication, FSD might be the cornerstone of Tesla’s future success.

The buzz surrounding Tesla’s decision to offer all eligible vehicles a free trial of its FSD capabilities is undeniable. What’s even more mind-boggling is how Tesla managed to roll out this feature to cars as old as those manufactured in 2019. Picture this: a vehicle equipped with Hardware 3, built five years ago, receiving a software update in 2024 that unlocks complex driving maneuvers, making it better. This kind of innovation challenges the traditional notion of automotive depreciation.

But what does this mean for Tesla’s bottom line? As enthusiasts ponder the implications, investors remain cautious, awaiting tangible evidence that this innovation can translate into monetizable value. Tesla’s challenge lies in demonstrating how FSD can contribute to its profitability. The market might take notice once it’s proven that FSD can significantly boost revenue.

However, FSD’s impact extends beyond just cars. Enthusiasts speculate that the same technology underpinning FSD could revolutionize other sectors, particularly robotics. If Tesla can crack the code on autonomous driving, the potential for its bot segment—a market far larger than traditional automotive—is immense.

Amid these discussions, one can’t help but marvel at Tesla’s supply chain dynamics. Despite the macroeconomic headwinds, Tesla’s allure as a partner remains unparalleled. Suppliers are keenly aware of Tesla’s reputation for innovation and volume, making them eager collaborators in Tesla’s growth journey.

As Tesla embarks on a phase of unprecedented expansion, with plans for new gigafactories and product lines, the supply chain is gearing up for the challenge. The prospect of supplying parts for Tesla’s upcoming compact vehicle, touted to be a volume game-changer, has suppliers vying for a piece of the action.

Moreover, as Tesla pushes the boundaries of technology with each iteration of FSD, the impact on unit volume remains a tantalizing unknown. If word gets out about cars that reliably drive themselves, demand could surge, reshaping the automotive landscape as we know it.

While Tesla’s short-term performance might fluctuate, its long-term vision—embodied in the relentless pursuit of FSD—captivates enthusiasts and investors alike. As Tesla continues to defy conventional wisdom and rewrite the rules of the automotive industry, one thing is clear: the future looks electrifying.