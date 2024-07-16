Tesla’s Hiring Spree: A Strategic Pivot Following Massive Layoffs

Tesla, Inc. is poised to hire nearly 800 new employees just three months after it undertook its largest round of layoffs. The hiring spree is a strategic shift by CEO Elon Musk, indicating a renewed focus on artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and service roles. This move comes as the company attempts to rebound from a significant drop in car deliveries, aligning with Musk’s evolving vision for Tesla’s future.

A Broad Hiring Push

The job postings, which have gradually appeared on Tesla’s careers webpage over the past few weeks, span various roles. Positions in AI and robotics are particularly prominent, matching Musk’s stated ambitions for Tesla’s future direction. “In terms of what parts of the company are hiring, it’s pretty broad,” Craig Trudell, Bloomberg’s Global Autos Editor, told Bloomberg Intelligence. “Service is a big aspect, especially as the summer season is busy for Tesla with more people driving for vacations and needing service.”

Tesla’s renewed hiring efforts surprise many, given the extensive layoffs earlier this year. In April, Tesla laid off around 14% of its workforce, equivalent to roughly 19,600 employees. These layoffs responded to a 20% sequential drop in quarterly car deliveries. Despite the significant reduction in staff, the current hiring spree indicates a strategic pivot aimed at bolstering key areas within the company, particularly in AI, robotics, and customer service.

The Service Sector

Service roles are critical as Tesla aims to support its growing customer base. Despite previous layoffs, the demand for service remains high. Mat Fisher, a former leader of Tesla’s sales and service teams, expressed surprise at the initial layoffs. “I was surprised to see so many service employees laid off before the summer, which is a busy car-buying season,” Fisher told Bloomberg. The need for service technicians is especially pressing during peak travel times when more Tesla vehicles are on the road and require maintenance.

Tesla’s focus on service roles highlights the company’s commitment to ensuring a positive customer experience. By rehiring and expanding its service workforce, Tesla aims to address potential service bottlenecks and maintain high levels of customer satisfaction. This move is also strategic, as it helps mitigate the impact of the earlier layoffs and ensures that Tesla can adequately support its expanding fleet of vehicles.

AI and Robotics

Tesla’s investment in AI and robotics is substantial. At least 64 job postings are related to these fields, including positions focused on Tesla’s Optimus robots and Dojo supercomputer. Musk has described the potential value of Optimus robots as transformative, projecting that they could add $20 trillion to Tesla’s market capitalization. The robots are expected to go on sale by the end of 2025, priced between $20,000 and $30,000 each.

The emphasis on AI and robotics aligns with Musk’s vision of transforming Tesla from a car manufacturer into a broader technology company. By investing heavily in these areas, Tesla aims to develop cutting-edge technologies to drive future growth. This strategic focus positions Tesla at the forefront of technological innovation and opens up new revenue streams and business opportunities.

The Autopilot Ambition

Self-driving technology remains a cornerstone of Musk’s vision for Tesla. The company’s careers page lists at least 25 positions related to Autopilot or full self-driving (FSD) technology development. Musk envisions a future where Tesla operates a fleet of autonomous “robotaxis,” which could generate significant revenue. However, the unveiling of this technology was delayed until October. “I requested an important design change to the front, and the extra time allows us to show off a few other things,” Musk stated.

The delay in the robotaxi unveiling underscores the complexity and ambition of Tesla’s autonomous driving projects. Musk remains confident in Tesla’s ability to achieve full self-driving autonomy despite the setbacks. By continuing to invest in and refine its self-driving technology, Tesla aims to create a robust and scalable autonomous driving platform that can revolutionize the transportation industry.

The Layoffs and Their Aftermath

In April, Tesla laid off around 14% of its workforce, equivalent to roughly 19,600 employees. This move came in response to a significant drop in car deliveries, as the company faced challenges in maintaining its growth trajectory. The layoffs affected various divisions, including significant cuts in showroom sales staff. Musk justified the layoffs by citing duplication of roles and job functions.

“With [Tesla’s] rapid growth, there has been duplication of roles and job functions in certain areas,” Musk wrote to employees. However, some laid-off employees, particularly in the Supercharger organization, have been rehired to support Tesla’s expanding charging station network. This rehiring effort reflects Tesla’s need to balance cost-cutting measures with the operational demands of a growing company.

Industry Dynamics and Musk’s Political Engagement

Tesla’s hiring push contrasts sharply with the recent pullbacks by other major automakers like General Motors (GM) and Ford. Both companies have scaled back their electric vehicle (EV) production targets, reflecting uncertainties in the EV market. “We’ve seen a dramatic pullback from GM and Ford,” Trudell noted. “It’s interesting to see how Tesla is positioning itself differently.”

Musk’s political affiliations also play a role in Tesla’s strategy. Recently, Musk has shown support for Donald Trump’s potential re-election campaign, contributing to speculation about the future of EV tax credits and subsidies under a Trump administration. “The Musk-Trump relationship is intriguing,” Trudell said. “Musk has claimed that doing away with subsidies would only help Tesla, although it’s unclear how he squares that circle.”

The Future of Tesla

Despite the challenges, Tesla remains focused on its long-term goals. The company’s investment in AI, robotics, and energy storage underscores its ambition to transform from an electric vehicle manufacturer to a broader technology and sustainable energy company. “In recent months, Musk has taken to calling Tesla an ‘AI/robotics and sustainable energy company,’ not just an electric vehicle maker,” Trudell pointed out.

Tesla’s energy business is also gaining traction. The company reported its highest quarterly deployment of energy storage products in the second quarter, with 9.4 gigawatt hours deployed. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas highlighted the potential of Tesla Energy, valuing it at $36 per share. “We believe investors will begin to pay more attention to Tesla Energy as the business is uniquely positioned to benefit from investment in the US electric grid accelerated by the AI boom,” Jonas wrote.

As Tesla navigates a complex market landscape, its hiring spree reflects a strategic pivot designed to bolster its technological capabilities and service infrastructure. With Musk’s visionary leadership and a renewed focus on innovation, Tesla aims to solidify its position as a leader in the evolving tech and energy sectors. The company’s ability to adapt and innovate will be critical in achieving its ambitious goals and maintaining its competitive edge in the market.