Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Option Gets $2,000 Price Hike

Tesla is raising the price of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) option by $2,000, going from $10,000 to $12,000.

FSD is Tesla’s autopilot program. Like many automakers, the company is working toward autonomous vehicles, although FSD has had its fair share of problems.

Despite its issues, in a series of tweets, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the price of FSD would be increasing to $12,000.

“Tesla FSD price rising to $12k on Jan 17. Just in the US. FSD price will rise as we get closer to FSD production code release.” — Elon Musk (@elonmusk), January 7, 2022

Judging by the response tweets, the news is not going over well with Tesla’s customers.