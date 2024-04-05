Advertise with Us
Tesla Will Unveil Its Robotaxi On August 8

Tesla has announced the date for its anticipated Robotaxi, with CEO Elon Musk saying it will be unveiled on August 8....
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, April 5, 2024

    • Tesla has announced the date for its anticipated Robotaxi, with CEO Elon Musk saying it will be unveiled on August 8.

    Tesla has been on the forefront of the self-driving revolution, steadily improving its Full Self-Driving service. While still not fully autonomous, the tech has made impressive gains. The company is preparing to leverage its tech further with the release of its Robotaxi.

    Elon Musk made the announce in an X post:

    Tesla Robotaxi unveil on 8/8

    — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) | April 5, 2024

    No other details were provided, but the revelation could be a game-changer for the EV automaker.

