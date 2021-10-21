Tesla Turns in Record Third Quarter on 241K Vehicle Deliveries

Tesla turned in a record third quarter, delivering 241,300 vehicles and strong revenue growth.

Tesla is the leading electric vehicle maker and has been growing rapidly, while at the same time dealing with the semiconductor shortage better than most automakers. The company’s third-quarter results were record-breaking on several levels, including the company’s best-ever gross profit, operating profit and net income.

The company’s total revenue grew 53% year-over-year in Q3, while operating income hit $2.0B. This resulted in a 14.6% operating margin.

The company sees its growth continuing to accelerate the more customers it gains and the more word-of-mouth marketing it benefits from.