Tesla Software Update Brings Rough Road and Pothole Scanning

Tesla is taking another step to improving its Full Self-Driving (FSD) with a new software update that detects rough roads and potholes and adjusts accordingly.

Tesla has been working to improve FSD as other manufacturers develop their own autonomous driving solutions. A major feature all manufacturers have to provide is the ability for autonomous driving software to recognize and respond to poor road conditions.

According to Electrek, Tesla’s latest software update is moving in this direction, even if it doesn’t yet achieve Elon Musk’s prediction from 2020 when he said Tesla Autopilot would eventually create mini-maps of known potholes and avoid them.

Nonetheless, the latest software update does try to recognize rough roads and adjust the suspension system to maintain comfort and reduce the risk of damage to the vehicle.

Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles.

The company also provided instructions on how to activate the new feature, provided the vehicle in question has adaptive suspension: