Tesla Shareholders Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla shareholders appear to be passing CEO Elon MUsk’s $56 billion pay package, with the exec tweeting that the votes had crossed the threshold to pass.

Musk’s pay package was overturned by a judge in late December as a result of a 2018 shareholder lawsuit challenging the deal. When overturning the package, Judge Kathaleen McCormick called it an “an unfathomable sum.”

Despite the setback, Tesla shareholders appear to be in favor of the compensation package.

Both Tesla shareholder resolutions are currently passing by wide margins!



♥️♥️ Thanks for your support!! ♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/udf56VGQdo June 13, 2024

Voting ends Thursday, but it appears the vote is going to pass by a landslide.