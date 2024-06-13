Advertise with Us
Tesla Shareholders Back Musk’s $56 Billion Pay Package

Tesla shareholders appear to be passing CEO Elon MUsk's $56 billion pay package, with the exec tweeting that the votes had crossed the threshold to pass....
Written by Matt Milano
Thursday, June 13, 2024

    Musk’s pay package was overturned by a judge in late December as a result of a 2018 shareholder lawsuit challenging the deal. When overturning the package, Judge Kathaleen McCormick called it an “an unfathomable sum.”

    Despite the setback, Tesla shareholders appear to be in favor of the compensation package.

    Voting ends Thursday, but it appears the vote is going to pass by a landslide.

