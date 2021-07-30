Tesla Settles Battery Voltage Lawsuit for $1.5 Million

Tesla has agreed to pay $1.5 million in a lawsuit over claims the company reduced the battery voltage in some vehicles via software.

Tesla has been under fire for software updates that have reduced the range of some models, slowed the charging rate or reduced battery voltage. The company was hit with a fine of $16,000 per owner in Norway, and now the company has settled another lawsuit in the US.

According to Reuters, Tesla is paying $1.5 million over claims an over-the-air software update temporarily reduced battery voltage in 1,743 Model S vehicles. Later updates largely reversed the issue, but not in time to prevent the lawsuit.