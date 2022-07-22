Tesla Secures Its Own Lane At US-Mexico Border Crossing

Tesla has negotiated with the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon to have its own exclusive lane at the US-Mexico border crossing.

Nuevo Leon’s capital city is Monterrey, a hub of manufacturing for the automotive industry, including US automakers. According to Bloomberg, Tesla has six suppliers in the state, while the electric vehicle (EV) maker’s new headquarters are just across the border in Texas. As a result, having a dedicated lane for border crossing makes a lot of sense for Tesla, and the company was able to make it worthwhile for the Nuevo Leon government as well.

“It was a simple incentive,” Ivan Rivas, the economy minister of Nuevo Leon, told Bloomberg. “What we want is a crossing that’s much more expedited and efficient. And maybe there will be a lane for other companies in the future like there is for Tesla.”

“Nuevo Leon is turning into an electro-mobility hub,” Rivas added.

Given the state’s increasing importance to the automobile industry, including EV manufacturing, it’s safe bet Rivas is right, and other companies will be rushing to secure their lane.