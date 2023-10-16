Advertise with Us
Tesla Releases API Documentation for Third-Party Apps

Tesla may finally be taking steps toward embracing third-party apps, releasing documentation for its API....
Written by Staff
Monday, October 16, 2023

    • Tesla may finally be taking steps toward embracing third-party apps, releasing documentation for its API.

    According to Electrek, the automaker released an official API documentation. While it is initially aimed at fleet management, many hope it will open the door toward officially supported third-party apps.

    As the outlet points out, Tesla has teased the possibility for years, but very little progress has been made. Official API documentation is one of the most significant tangible steps the company has taken.

