Tesla Recalls Cybertrucks

Tesla has recalled all Cybertrucks over a trapped accelerator pedal that gets stuck, posing a major safety risk to drivers and pedestrians alike.

The Cybertruck is Tesla’s latest EV, one that CEO Elon Musk has bet heavily on. Production of the EV truck was reportedly plagued with problems, and things have not improved since it was released. According to the NHTSA, Tesla is now recalling 3,878 vehicles that have been delivered to customers.

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles. The accelerator pedal pad may dislodge and cause the pedal to become trapped by the interior trim. Tesla service will replace or repair the accelerator pedal assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed in June 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-33-003.

The recall is a rough start for Tesla’s latest endeavor.