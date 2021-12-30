Tesla Recalls Almost 500,000 Cars Over Rear Camera and Front Trunk

Tesla has issued a recall for more than 475,000 vehicles for two separate issues involving the rear camera and front trunk.

According to Gizmodo, 356,309 Model 3 sedans have a faulty connection to the rear camera. This connection can be damaged as a result of opening and closing the rear trunk. Once the connection is damaged, users may lose rear camera functionality.

Meanwhile, 119,009 Model S vehicles appear to have a misaligned front trunk latch that may prevent it from properly closing.

The camera issue impacts Model 3s made between 2017 and 2020. Vehicles made in 2021 are not affected. The front trunk issue impacts Model S vehicles manufactured between 2014 and 2021.