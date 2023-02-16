Tesla Recalls 362,758 Vehicles Over ‘Risk of a Crash’

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) just took a major hit, with the company recalling 362,758 vehicles.

FSD is Tesla’s attempt at autonomous driving, but the system has been plagued with controversies and has generally failed to live up to expectations. Tesla has now filed a recall notice with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) over “the risk of a crash.”

The company’s recall notice describes the problem:

Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2016-2023 Model S, Model X, 2017-2023 Model 3, and 2020-2023 Model Y vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta) software or pending installation. The FSD Beta system may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections, such as traveling straight through an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering a stop sign-controlled intersection without coming to a complete stop, or proceeding into an intersection during a steady yellow traffic signal without due caution. In addition, the system may respond insufficiently to changes in posted speed limits or not adequately account for the driver’s adjustment of the vehicle’s speed to exceed posted speed limits.

Tesla says it will mail out owner notifications by April 15, 2023, and that an over-the-air update will address the problem.