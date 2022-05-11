Tesla Recalls 130K Vehicles Over Blank Touchscreens

Tesla is recalling some 130,000 vehicles over touch screens that go blank as a result of an overheating issue.

According to The Associated Press, the recall includes “certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.” The issue can occur when the vehicles are fast-charging and the CPU overheats, resulting in the main screen going blank.

In addition to the infotainment system, the screen also powers the rearview camera display, windshield defrost controls, and gear indicators.

So far there have been no reported crashes or injuries, and Tesla said it found the issue during routine testing.