Tesla Raises Prices on Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has raised prices on some of its electric vehicles, thanks to a global semiconductor shortage.

The pandemic has sparked a major shortage of semiconductors, one that is being felt across industries. Tech companies have struggled to keep up with demand as remote workers, gamers and distance learners have driven demand for computers, tablets and consoles. Even Apple, a company renowned for its supply chain management, has reportedly had to delay some rollouts as result of the shortage.

Automakers have also experienced issues, with multiple companies slowing or shutting down production temporarily. Tesla is the latest to give indications it is being impacted.

According to TheStreet, the Model 3 Standard Range, Model 3 Long Range Dual Motor AWD and. the Model Y Long Range Dual Motor AWD will see a price increase of $500.