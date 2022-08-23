Tesla Raises Price of Full-Self-Driving Software to $15,000

Tesla’s Full-Self-Driving (FSD) software has yet to fully live up to its name, but the company is still raising the price 25% to $15,000.

Tesla is just one of many automakers racing to develop autonomous driving capabilities, but few others have a CEO that is so open about the company’s goals and timeframes. As TheStreet points out, Musk has famously said his company would roll out fully autonomous driving capabilities by the end of the year.

In keeping with that goal, the company is deploying the latest FSD beta.

FSD Beta 10.69 started rolling out to Tesla owners last night. This build is a big step forward!



10.69.1 probably end of week with wider release.



1069.2 in a few weeks should be good enough to provide to all FSD Beta participants. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 21, 2022

Musk also says the price will increase 25%, from $12,000 to $15,000 for North American buyers.