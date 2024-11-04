Tesla On FSD Mode Mows Down a Deer At Full Speed

A Tesla driver has taken to X, posting a video of his car mowing down a deer at full speed while using Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode.

The driver, Paul S, posted a screenshot of his vehicle, saying his Tesla hit the deer at full speed and didn’t stop even after hitting it. He also said he was experience Tesla service at its worst, with the company not having any appointments until January.

Hit the deer with my Tesla.



FSD didn’t stopped, even after hitting the deer on full speed. Huge surprise after getting a dozen of false stops every day!



Experiencing worst side of Tesla service now. Can’t even get an estimate for insurance. Nearest appointments only in January. pic.twitter.com/7PMiROmk5x — Paul S (@TheSeekerOf42) October 28, 2024

Paul S also posted video of the accident, cutting it right before the actual impact, so it’s still safe for work and sensitive viewers.

Note: while the deer is slightly visible in the video for a second before impact, to the human eye, it just looked like another uneven patch of road. — Paul S (@TheSeekerOf42) October 28, 2024

Despite the accident, Paul S says he’s incredibly thankful for how well-built Tesla vehicles are.

Just to be clear: I’m insanely grateful to @Tesla and @woodhaus2 personally for how well the vehicle structure handled the impact!



I mean, that poor creature could’ve easily gone through the windshield, sending me to my ancestors. But it held. Cracked, scratched up, but it held! — Paul S (@TheSeekerOf42) October 28, 2024

Tesla has had some setbacks with FSD, with the US government investigating FSD collisions, with one involving incident involving a Tesla that struck and killed a pedestrian. This latest incident is not likely to help the company’s case that FSD is as advanced as Tesla would like drivers to believe.