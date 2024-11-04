Advertise with Us
Tesla On FSD Mode Mows Down a Deer At Full Speed

A Tesla driver has taken to X, posting a video of his car mowing down a deer at full speed while using Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode....
Written by Matt Milano
Monday, November 4, 2024

    • A Tesla driver has taken to X, posting a video of his car mowing down a deer at full speed while using Full Self-Driving (FSD) mode.

    The driver, Paul S, posted a screenshot of his vehicle, saying his Tesla hit the deer at full speed and didn’t stop even after hitting it. He also said he was experience Tesla service at its worst, with the company not having any appointments until January.

    Paul S also posted video of the accident, cutting it right before the actual impact, so it’s still safe for work and sensitive viewers.

    Despite the accident, Paul S says he’s incredibly thankful for how well-built Tesla vehicles are.

    Tesla has had some setbacks with FSD, with the US government investigating FSD collisions, with one involving incident involving a Tesla that struck and killed a pedestrian. This latest incident is not likely to help the company’s case that FSD is as advanced as Tesla would like drivers to believe.

