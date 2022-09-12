Tesla May Build a Lithium Refinery in Texas

Tesla is investigating the possibility of building a lithium refinery in Texas as the electric vehicle (EV) maker tries to keep up with production.

Tesla is the world’s leading EV manufacturer but, like most automakers, faces challenges securing the necessary supplies to keep up with demand. According to Reuters, the company is considering a lithium refinery in Texas.

Lithium is a critical component in the batteries Tesla relies on, but with more and more automakers turning to EV production, lithium supplies are more important than ever. CEO Elon Musk has already indicated the company may have to enter the mining industry in an effort to keep up.

The Texas refinery, which the company described in an application as converting “raw ore material into a usable state for battery production,” would be a major step toward Tesla achieving battery independence.

Tesla is hoping to get property tax breaks from Texas and will make a decision based on the outcome.