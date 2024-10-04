Advertise with Us
AutoRevolution

Tesla Issues Yet Another Cybertruck Recall

The Cybertruck is solidifying its reputation as the least reliable and most problematic Tesla vehicle, with its fifth recall in its first year of sales....
Tesla Issues Yet Another Cybertruck Recall
Written by Matt Milano
Friday, October 4, 2024

    • The Cybertruck is solidifying its reputation as the least reliable and most problematic Tesla vehicle, with its fifth recall in its first year of sales.

    The latest recall relates to the rearview camera, with some users reporting delays of up to 8 seconds before an image appears. Federal regulations in the US mandate that rearview cameras display an image in 2 seconds or less.

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the notice on its website.

    A delayed rearview image reduces the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash.

    Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles. The rearview camera image may be delayed after shifting into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.”

    Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 25, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-00-016.

    Cybertruck owners should apply the update as soon as they are notified of it to avoid any safety issues.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |