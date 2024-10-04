Tesla Issues Yet Another Cybertruck Recall

The Cybertruck is solidifying its reputation as the least reliable and most problematic Tesla vehicle, with its fifth recall in its first year of sales.

The latest recall relates to the rearview camera, with some users reporting delays of up to 8 seconds before an image appears. Federal regulations in the US mandate that rearview cameras display an image in 2 seconds or less.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) posted the notice on its website.

A delayed rearview image reduces the driver’s view of what is behind the vehicle, increasing the risk of a crash. Tesla, Inc. (Tesla) is recalling certain 2024 Cybertruck vehicles. The rearview camera image may be delayed after shifting into reverse. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 111, “Rear Visibility.” Tesla released an over-the-air (OTA) software update, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 25, 2024. Owners may contact Tesla customer service at 1-877-798-3752. Tesla’s number for this recall is SB-24-00-016.

Cybertruck owners should apply the update as soon as they are notified of it to avoid any safety issues.