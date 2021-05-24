Tesla Hit With a Whopping Norwegian Fine Over Throttling Charging Speed

Tesla has been ordered to pay customers in Norway $16,000 each for throttling battery charging speeds and capacity.

Tesla rolled out two software updates, 2019.16.1 and .2, which impacted the Model S and Model X containing 85 kWh battery packs. As Electrek reports, many users of those models started reporting range decreases of 12 to 30 miles, as well as slower charging times at Supercharger stations.

At the time, the company told Electrek the software update was designed to “protect the battery and improve battery longevity,” and that only a small percentage of users were impacted. The reassurance did little to stop a spate of lawsuits from Tesla owners whose vehicles were suddenly not performing as well as they were previously.

Norway’s court has now sided with users, finding Tesla guilty and ordering the company to pay $16,000 to each impacted owner. Although there were only 30 Tesla owners behind the lawsuit, it’s estimated there may be as many as 10,000 affected Norwegian owners, making the outcome potentially very expensive for the company.

It remains to be seen if Tesla will appeal, but the victory is sure to help similar lawsuits in other countries.