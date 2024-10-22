Tesla Developing Apple Watch App to Serve As Digital Key

Tesla is reportedly developing an Apple Watch app, one that will also serve as a digital key, finally providing first-party support for the feature.

The news comes courtesy of MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and addresses what has been a long-standing omission from Tesla. As the outlet reports, while Apple users have been able to use their Apple Watch to remotely unlock their vehicles, they have had to rely on third-party apps, as Tesla has been notoriously reluctant to fully support Apple’s ecosystem.

Elon Musk had previously said an official Apple Watch app could be in the works, but this is the most concrete report yet that it will see the light of day.