Advertise with Us
AutoRevolution

Tesla Developing Apple Watch App to Serve As Digital Key

Tesla is reportedly developing an Apple Watch app, one that will also serve as a digital key, finally providing first-party support for the feature....
Tesla Developing Apple Watch App to Serve As Digital Key
Written by Matt Milano
Tuesday, October 22, 2024

    • Tesla is reportedly developing an Apple Watch app, one that will also serve as a digital key, finally providing first-party support for the feature.

    The news comes courtesy of MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, and addresses what has been a long-standing omission from Tesla. As the outlet reports, while Apple users have been able to use their Apple Watch to remotely unlock their vehicles, they have had to rely on third-party apps, as Tesla has been notoriously reluctant to fully support Apple’s ecosystem.

    Elon Musk had previously said an official Apple Watch app could be in the works, but this is the most concrete report yet that it will see the light of day.

    Get the WebProNews newsletter delivered to your inbox

    Get the free daily newsletter read by decision makers

    Subscribe
    Advertise with Us

    Ready to get started?

    Get our media kit

    About Us

    WebProNews is a leading publisher of business and technology email newsletters and websites.

    Reach our audience
    Publication Categories
    WebProNews is an iEntry Publication
    ©2024 iEntry, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy Policy | Legal | Contact Us |