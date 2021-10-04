Tesla Delivers Record Number of Vehicles

Tesla has delivered a record number of vehicles in the third quarter, beating Wall Street estimates.

The semiconductor crisis has been impacting the entire auto industry, with many manufacturers shutting factories down or operating at reduced output. Tesla doesn’t seem to be having as much of a problem, however, as Reuters is reporting the company has shipped a record number of vehicles in the third quarter.

Tesla shipped 241,300 vehicles in the quarter, after CEO Elon Musk called on the company’s employees to “go super hardcore” to finish out the quarter. In contrast, analysts had expected the company to ship 229,242 vehicles.