Tesla Delivers Record Number of Vehicles in Q4, Nearly One Million in 2021

Tesla has done it again, beating analysts estimates and shipping a record number of vehicles.

As the leading electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, Tesla is a good barometer for the general state of the industry and consumers’ interest in EVs. The company didn’t disappoint in Q4 2021, producing more than 305,000 vehicles, and delivering over 308,000.

For the entire year, the company delivered just under one million EVs, coming in at 936,000 vehicles.

The company thanked its employees, suppliers, and its entire ecosystem for making the milestone possible.