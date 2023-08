Tesla CFO Zachary Kirkhorn has resigned from his role, according to a regulatory filing with the SEC.

Kirkhorn has worked at Tesla for 13 years. According to TechCrunch, the executive resigned effective August 4, 2023. No reason was given for Kirkhorn’s resignation.

In the meantime, chief accounting officer Vaibhav Taneja will succeed Kirkhorn, who will remain with the company for the rest of 2023 to help with the transition.