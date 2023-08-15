Telegram Stories are now available for all users, delivering “the most-requested feature in the history of Telegram.”

The company announced the new feature in a blog post:

Stories let you quickly share moments and see more from your friends – and they’re now available on Telegram. This was by far the most-requested feature in the history of Telegram – and we’ve spent several months innovating and refining the format. Telegram Stories have all the things you’d expect – and plenty more that have never been done before.

The company says users will see stories from all their contacts by default, but they can easily hide ones from specific contacts.