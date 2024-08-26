Telegram Responds To CEO Pavel Durov’s Arrest

Telgram has responded to the arrest of CEO Pavel Durov in France, saying the claims against him are “absurd,” and that the company abides by EU law.

Durov was arrested when his private plane landed in France, with authorities saying he was arrested as a result of illegal activity on Telegram’s platform. The arrest has been criticized by many as an assault on free speech.

In the meantime, Telegram’s statement says the company and Durov comply with EU law and have nothing to hide.

Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act — its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving. Telegram’s CEO Pavel Durov has nothing to hide and travels frequently in Europe. It is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform. Almost a billion users globally use Telegram as means of communication and as a source of vital information. We’re awaiting a prompt resolution of this situation. Telegram is with you all.

It is unclear how or why France chose to arrest Durov in response to illegal activity on the Telegram platform, but many fear that the decision to do so sets an alarming precedent that could reach far beyond Telegram, social media, or even the tech industry.

For example, if Durov can be arrested for what bad actors do when using Telegram, what is to prevent Tim Cook from being arrested for what bad actors do when using an iPhone? Should Mark Zuckerberg be arrested for what bad actors do on Facebook?

Going beyond the tech industry, should the CEOs of safe makers be arrested because criminals store illegal and ill-gotten items in safes their companies manufacture? Should CEOs of automakers be arrested because someone uses a specific vehicle in the commission of a crime?

France has increasingly been taking action that undermines online privacy, with recent legislative efforts aimed at turning the country into a full-blown surveillance state. France’s actions against Durov could establish a chilling precedent, one that could destroy fundamental freedoms many take for granted and add a layer of liability no one could ever have predicted.