Telegram Business Takes Aim At WhatsApp Business

Telegram launched Telegram Business, a way for anyone to “turn their Telegram account into a business account.”

Telegram is one of the most popular messaging platforms, offering a reasonable degree of security by default, with the option to use end-to-end encryption. Telegram Business now brings a slew of features aimed at helping uses get the most out of their accounts.

Users can now set Hours and Location, customize a Start Page, and set up Quick Replies, Greeting Messages, and Away Messages. The new service also includes Tags for Chats, Links to Chat, and Chatbots for Business.

Telegram emphasizes that users can take advantage of these new features, even without any coding experience:

Telegram has long allowed developers to build powerful bots and mini-apps which were widely used by businesses. Starting today, any user can easily use business features — without any coding skills.

Given Telegram’s popularity, the service could provide a viable alternative to Meta’s offerings.