Telegram Adding Username Auction Capabilities

Telegram is working on a way for users to be able to auction off usersnames via the TON blockchain.

Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, first announced the idea in August:

I’m really impressed by the success of the auction TON recently conducted for their domain/wallet names. Wallet.ton was sold for 215,250 Toncoin (~$260000) while casino.ton was sold for ~$244000.

If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction. In addition to millions of catchy t.me addresses like @storm or @royal, all four-letter usernames could be made available for sale (@bank, @club, @game, @gift etc).

It appears Telegram’s developers have been hard at work implementing the capabilities and have announced the new features are almost ready:

