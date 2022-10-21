Telegram Adding Username Auction Capabilities

Telegram is working on a way for users to be able to auction off usersnames via the TON blockchain.
Telegram’s founder, Pavel Durov, first announced the idea in August:
I’m really impressed by the success of the auction TON recently conducted for their domain/wallet names. Wallet.ton was sold for 215,250 Toncoin (~$260000) while casino.ton was sold for ~$244000.
If TON has been able to achieve these results, imagine how successful Telegram with its 700 million users could be if we put reserved @ usernames, group and channel links for auction. In addition to millions of catchy t.me addresses like @storm or @royal, all four-letter usernames could be made available for sale (@bank, @club, @game, @gift etc).
It appears Telegram’s developers have been hard at work implementing the capabilities and have announced the new features are almost ready:
GOOD NEWS!
The development phase is almost over, and the auction platform will be launched soon. Make sure you don’t miss your chance to acquire the most valuable usernames and secure your ownership of them in the TON blockchain’s immutable ledger.