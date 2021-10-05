Telegram a Casualty of Facebook’s Woes

Telegram was an unlikely casualty Facebook’s troubles Monday, as people flocked to the messaging service, slowing it down.

Late Monday morning, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp went down. Given how many people rely on Messenger and WhatsApp for daily communication, many started turning to Telegram to fill the void.

In fact, so many users jumped on Telegram that the service started slowing down, according to reports on Twitter. The company acknowledged it was a result of the massive influx of users.