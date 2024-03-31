Techcom Bank CIO says AWS Migration Transformed Operations

In the fast-evolving landscape of banking technology, staying ahead of the curve is not just a strategic advantage; it’s a necessity. For Techcom Bank, one of Vietnam’s largest private banks, this imperative drove a transformative journey into the cloud, spearheaded by Chief Information Officer Tuan Nguyen.

In a recent interview, Mr. Nguyen shed light on the bank’s ambitious migration to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its profound impact on Techcom Bank’s operations.

“Before we even moved to AWS, we were on very old legacy systems,” Mr. Nguyen explained. “So when we decided to move to AWS, we had to move all of those systems into the cloud as well.”

The challenge was formidable: seamlessly transitioning critical banking systems to the cloud without disrupting business operations. However, armed with a strategic vision and a commitment to innovation, Mr. Nguyen and his team embarked on the arduous task.

“Within 18 months of signing the contract and partnering with AWS, we were able to migrate 60% of our workload onto AWS,” Mr. Nguyen proudly shared. This feat, achieved in a relatively short timeframe, speaks volumes about the bank’s determination and the effectiveness of the migration process.

The key systems successfully migrated to AWS are Oracle Fraud Detection, Anti-Money Laundering (AML), and Oracle Financial Services Analytical Application (OFSAA). These critical components form the backbone of Techcom Bank’s operations, safeguarding against financial fraud and ensuring regulatory compliance.

The migration’s benefits extend beyond mere technological upgrades. Mr. Nguyen noted a significant uptick in productivity and agility among bank staff. “People are getting more agile, nimble, self-serving, and more self-initiative in what they need,” he remarked. This newfound empowerment has ushered in a culture of innovation and efficiency within the organization.

Moreover, Techcom Bank’s migration to AWS has yielded tangible cost savings. “We were able to reduce costs by up to 20% if managed correctly,” Mr. Nguyen revealed. These savings, coupled with improved operational efficiencies, underscore the bank’s financial prudence in embracing cloud technology.

The partnership with AWS professional services is central to the migration’s success. “The AWS professional services have partnered with us from day one,” Mr. Nguyen emphasized. Their expertise and support have been instrumental in navigating the complexities of cloud migration and ensuring a smooth transition.

Looking ahead, Mr. Nguyen remains optimistic about Techcom Bank’s future in the cloud. “The uptime has been significantly improved,” he noted, highlighting the reliability and resilience of AWS infrastructure. With the cloud business office and structured migration processes in place, the bank is poised to continue its journey of innovation and growth in the digital era.

As Techcom Bank blazes a trail of technological innovation in Vietnam’s banking sector, its partnership with AWS stands as a testament to cloud technology’s transformative power. In an industry where adaptability is paramount, Techcom Bank has demonstrated its readiness to embrace change and chart a course toward a more agile and resilient future.