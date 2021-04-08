Tech Exec Says Jurassic Park Doable in 15 Years

As if six movies of rampaging dinosaurs aren’t warning enough, a tech executive has said Jurassic Park could be created in 15 years.

Max Hodak co-founded Neuralink, along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Neuralink is a startup focused on integrating technology in the human brain. Initially, the company plans to use technology to help address brain diseases, as well as eventually help humans better interface with technology.

Hodak believes a real-life Jurassic Park could be created in as little as 15 years, with modern technology.

we could probably build jurassic park if we wanted to. wouldn’t be genetically authentic dinosaurs but 🤷‍♂️. maybe 15 years of breeding + engineering to get super exotic novel species — Max Hodak (@max_hodak) April 4, 2021

As many Twitter users have pointed out, the entire volume of Jurassic Park movies are good examples of why this is a bad idea and will, hopefully, remain the musings of an imaginative tech exec.