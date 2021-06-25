Teamsters Vote to Prioritize Unionizing Amazon Workers

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has voted to create a division specifically tasked with assisting Amazon workers.

Amazon has been the target of increased unionization efforts, efforts which the company has pulled out all the stops to combat. The Teamsters already represent 1.4 million delivery drivers and have been vocal opponents of Amazon’s anti-union tactics.

The union voted Thursday to create a special division to help workers in Amazon’s logistics businesses, including delivery drivers and warehouse workers. “Special Resolution: Building Worker Power at Amazon” passed with overwhelming support, with 1,562 votes in favor and only nine opposed, according to NBC News.

“Amazon presents a massive threat to working-class communities and good jobs in the logistics industry,” Randy Korgan, the Teamsters National Director for Amazon, said. “Amazon workers face dehumanizing, unsafe and low-pay jobs, with high turnover and no voice at work.”

“Amazon workers are calling for safer and better working conditions and with today’s resolution we are activating the full force of our union to support them,” Korgan added.

Only time will tell if the Teamsters’ efforts will be successful, but the timing is sure to put additional pressure on Amazon as it faces increased regulatory scrutiny.