Taiwan Claims to Have Enough Water to Keep Chip Industry Going…For Now

The Taiwanese government has offered assurances there is enough water to keep the country’s chipmaking industry running till May.

Taiwan has become one of the most important semiconductor manufacturing hubs in the world. TSMC is one of the biggest chipmakers, relied on by companies across a number of industries. That demand is at a record high, with multiple industries impacted by shortages.

Unfortunately, Taiwan is currently in the midst of its worst drought in 56 years, impacting the water supply that’s available for a number of critical industries, including semiconductor manufacturing.

According to Bloomberg, the government has offered reassurances the country has enough water to last until May. At that time, the yearly monsoons should alleviate the drought, although experts are already warning rainfall may fall short of historical levels.

In the meantime, manufacturing at TSMC has not yet been impacted, and the company says it has contingency plans in place.