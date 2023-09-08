Tailscale and Mullvad Team Up

Tailscale and Mullvad have announced a partnership, with Tailscale giving customers the option of using Mullvad exit nodes.

Tailscale bills itself as “a secure and private, identity-based, infrastructure agnostic network with a flexible topology, resilient networking, and a streamlined setup.” Meanwhile, Mullvad is one of the most well-respected VPNs, and one WPN has recommended repeatedly. Given the two companies’ focus on privacy and security, it’s not surprising they have decided to team up.

Mullvad announced the news in a blog post: