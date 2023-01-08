Tableau Bears the Brunt of Salesforce Layoffs & Reorganization

Salesforce may have spent $15.7 billion to acquire Tableau, but the division is bearing the brunt of Saleforce’s recent issues.

Salesforce announced Wednesday that it would be laying off roughly 10% of its workforce. According to Bloomberg, however, Tableau has seen a larger percentage of its workforce laid off than the rest of Salesforce.

The gutting of Tableau is being seen as a lack of confidence in the division, given Tableau’s performance issues.

“It makes a lot of sense to me that Tableau would have a disproportionate contribution to this layoff,” John DiFucci, of Guggenheim Research, told Bloomberg. “That company was not growing new business when they bought it, and they paid a lot.”

The cuts come on the heels of most of Tableau’s top leadership exiting the company. The latest departure was CEO Mark Nelson in December and, according to Bloomberg, the majority of top execs that were with the company when Salesforce acquired it have left.

With the economy in a downturn, it seems that Tableau doesn’t measure up to Salesforce’s current needs.