T-Mobile Will Get Access to Enhanced Pandora Service Free

T-Mobile has announced it is partnering with SiriusXM to offer access to an enhanced Pandora music experience for its wireless customers.
Starting next week, as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, the wireless carrier is offering free access to an enhanced version of Pandora’s streaming music service, exclusive to T-Mobile customers. The new enhanced service will include:
- Ad-free stations each weekend.
- Special “Top Tracks” stations powered by Pandora’s parent company SiriusXM. The stations will feature songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels.
- Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts.
- Early access to SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora.
“Pandora and T-Mobile have built on our longstanding relationship to create a unique new way for T-Mobile customers to discover, share, and listen to the music and podcasts they love most,” said Denise Karkos, CMO of SiriusXM. “We’ve combined Pandora’s personalized listening experience with access to a special selection of must-hear SiriusXM audio entertainment, along with ad-free radio weekends, to deliver even more for T-Mobile customers.”
“We’re rolling out the magenta carpet once again for T-Mobile customers giving more free benefits and even more value through partnerships with today’s best brands,” said T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff. “Now more than ever, we recognize the power that music has to connect communities. Today marks another exciting step in our relationship with Pandora, offering T-Mobile customers a new, supercharged version of a brand they already love. At T-Mobile, it’s about getting more value on us — just for being with us.”