T-Mobile Will Get Access to Enhanced Pandora Service Free

T-Mobile has announced it is partnering with SiriusXM to offer access to an enhanced Pandora music experience for its wireless customers.

Starting next week, as part of its T-Mobile Tuesdays deals, the wireless carrier is offering free access to an enhanced version of Pandora’s streaming music service, exclusive to T-Mobile customers. The new enhanced service will include:

Ad-free stations each weekend.

Special “Top Tracks” stations powered by Pandora’s parent company SiriusXM. The stations will feature songs curated from popular SiriusXM channels.

Exclusive access to SiriusXM original podcasts.

Early access to SiriusXM podcasts on Pandora.

“Pandora and T-Mobile have built on our longstanding relationship to create a unique new way for T-Mobile customers to discover, share, and listen to the music and podcasts they love most,” said Denise Karkos, CMO of SiriusXM. “We’ve combined Pandora’s personalized listening experience with access to a special selection of must-hear SiriusXM audio entertainment, along with ad-free radio weekends, to deliver even more for T-Mobile customers.”

“We’re rolling out the magenta carpet once again for T-Mobile customers giving more free benefits and even more value through partnerships with today’s best brands,” said T-Mobile CMO Matt Staneff. “Now more than ever, we recognize the power that music has to connect communities. Today marks another exciting step in our relationship with Pandora, offering T-Mobile customers a new, supercharged version of a brand they already love. At T-Mobile, it’s about getting more value on us — just for being with us.”