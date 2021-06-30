T-Mobile Verizon and AT&T Complete STIR/SHAKEN Implementation

T-Mobile and Verizon have both announced they have fully implemented the STIR/SHAKEN protocol to combat scams, meeting the FCC’s deadline.

The Federal Communications Commission set June 30th as the deadline to implement the STIR/SHAKEN protocols for the largest wireless carriers. The protocols provide a framework for a carrier to verify the authenticity of a call, pass that on to the next carrier(s) for verification, and then pass on the verification to the recipient phone. When the call comes through, the recipient will see whether the number is verified or suspect.

The protocols are designed to help fight scammers and robocallers that often mask their phone number to make it appear as if they’re calling from the same area code or exchange as the recipient. This can create a false sense of security, as the recipient believes the call is local.

T-Mobile and Verizon have both fully implemented STIR/SHAKEN, providing their customers an extra layer of protection.

“Number Verification, along with Caller ID, and the scam identification and blocking tools in Scam Shield, gives our customers the industry’s most comprehensive free scam and spam protection,” said Jon Freier, Executive Vice President, T-Mobile Consumer Group at T-Mobile​. “We were first to implement number verification in 2019 and today, all calls originating on the T-Mobile network are 100% STIR/SHAKEN compliant, giving our customers peace of mind that their calls are protected against scammers and spammers.”

While not issuing a press release, as T-Mobile and Verizon did, AT&T did confirm to The Verge that it has also met the FCC’s deadline.